Tough new restrictions in Solomons to curb Covid spread

Solomon Islands prime minister Manasseh Sogavare has announced tough new restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the largely unvaccinated nation.

Honiara harbour, Solomon Islands (Source: istock.com)

The country's government believes Covid-19 came in via a family of 10 from neighbouring Papua New Guinea.

"Our country is now facing our biggest challenge with Covid-19," Sogavare said.

Up until Tuesday, the Pacific nation had recorded just 32 cases since the pandemic began.

Seven cases were recorded on Tuesday including six in Pelau in Ontong Java, an outer remote group of islands. The other was in an arrival from Brisbane.

There were hopes the virus was contained to that island group but this morning a case was reported in the capital of Honiara.

"We do not yet know the extent of the spread of the virus in the city," Sogavare said.

However, there are now fears of community transmission in Honiara, with more people showing symptoms from a ferry service between Ontong Java and Honiara on January 10th.

Sogavare is expecting more cases, with just 20 per cent of the population of around 700,000 fully vaccinated.

"The virus will only move if you are infected and you move, so do not move."

He's ordered workers in Honiara to go home on Wednesday to buy food to last three days, but stopped short of a lockdown.

Residents are told to wear face masks when leaving home, physically distance, and mass gatherings have been cancelled.

International and domestic passenger flights have also been cancelled.

The nation went through a period of unrest late last year with rioters calling for the prime minister to resign.