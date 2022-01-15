29 new community Covid-19 cases, 25 infections at border

Source: 1News

There are 29 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand and 25 new infections recorded at the border.

(Source: istock.com)

The cases are in Auckland (11), Wellington (1), Northland (2), Bay of Plenty (1), and Lakes (14).

All of the Lakes cases are in Rotorua, with 11 of them linked to previous infections. Investigations are underway to determine links to the remaining three.

The two Northland cases and the Wellington case are in households with previous cases and are in isolation. The Bay of Plenty case is linked to a known case.

In Auckland, providers are supporting 850 people in the region to isolate at home, including 180 cases.

There are 572 active cases in New Zealand, with the outbreak reaching 11,281 infections in total.

Twenty-nine people are in hospital with the virus, down five from Friday's figure. Two cases are in HDU or ICU, unchanged from a day ago.

The average age of hospitalised cases is 47.

There are 25 new arrivals at the border with Covid-19.

Saturday's border cases arrived from India, Australia, Brazil, Nepal, Fiji, UK, France, Singapore, US and Canada.

On Friday there were 1,459 first doses; 3,334 second doses; 589 third primary doses and 40,880 booster doses administered.

To date, 3,987,935 first doses (95 per cent); 3,893,786 second doses (93 per cent); 35,223 third primary doses; 719,966 booster doses.

It comes after there were 18 new cases of Covid-19 announced on Friday.

