Quarantine free travel between Cook Islands, NZ set to resume

On Friday quarantine free travel between New Zealand and the Cook Islands resumes, and businesses in Rarotonga say it couldn't come sooner.

"Bookings are starting to come through the closer we get to the open date," said Liana Scott, of the Muri Beach Club Hotel.

The region's economy relies on tourism, something the area had been starved of for the better part of two years.

Travel had resumed but was paused as New Zealand dealt with the Delta outbreak in late 2021.

"We did have that short stint where we had really good numbers, but it was a very short stint, just three months so if you take the three months away, you're looking at a year and half to two years of having zero income coming though," said Scott.

Domestic flight takes off in Rarotonga. (Source: 1News)

"I think the reopening now is important for us to restart, look at restarting the economy and returning to some sort of normality," said Halatoa Fua, Tourism Cook Islands chief executive.

The country had strong vaccination rates, with Ministry of Health secretary, Bob Williams telling 1News 97 per cent of its eligible population has had two doses, and just over 70 per cent has had a booster shot.

Tourists needed to be vaccinated, over the age of 12 (until children aged 5-11 could be vaccinated) and show a negative PCR test before leaving New Zealand.

Rapid antigen testing would also be required before tourists could visit any other islands.

"Each hotel has an appointed Covid-19 health and safety officer, that person will be monitoring visitors," he added.

"When a person becomes symptomatic, the health and safety officer can administer rapid antigen testing."

The reopening had proven a challenge for some businesses, who were dealing with a chronic staffing shortage, but that was something Liana Scott said they were adapting to.

"Businesses have already started to pivot the way that they operate so they may have reduced hours as an example or they might not be able to offer full services," she said.

The first flight to Rarotonga from New Zealand leaves Auckland Airport on Friday morning.