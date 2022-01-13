Malaga enter race to host next America's Cup - report

Spain could yet host the next America's Cup with port city Malaga reportedly confirming a bid to host the event.

Malaga. (Source: Getty)

Spanish yachting site Crew Member 18 reports Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre spoke about an entry for the regatta during a recent debate on the state of the city.

De la Torre said a discreet bid has been in the works since October with assessments being made as to whether the America's Cup could viably be run in the city during that time.

The assessment included studying reports from different America's Cup venues over the past 15 years about the impact of the regatta.

Malaga is situated on Spain's Mediterranean coast near the straits of Gibraltar and is considered the capital of the Costa del Sol.

The report claimed de la Torre said America's Cup organisers were "very interested" in Malaga as it already had "the combination of strategic location, climate, wind regime, culture and history, infrastructures, connectivity, quality and hotel capacity”.

America's Cup action on Auckland's Hauraki Gulf. (Source: Photosport)

It comes after Valencia, which hosted the 2007 and 2010 America's Cup regattas , were involved in the early bidding process when Team New Zealand began to look overseas.

However, Valencia pulled out of their bid last year and another Spanish bid in Barcelona is reportedly cooling as well.

Team New Zealand announced last year they have set a March 31 deadline to confirm the venue for the 2024 regatta.

Cork in Ireland and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia are currently in the running along with the unlikely hopes of another defence in Auckland.

De la Torre said Malaga stands out as teams could start sailing in the city's waters by the end of the year due to the facilities already available, which could lead to an early economic boost for the region.

The city is also the home of Spain's oldest active sailing club in Spain; the Real Club Mediterraneo which was established in 1873.