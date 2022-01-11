Former Neighbours child actor Miranda Fryer dies, aged 34

Source: 1News

Former child actor Miranda Fryer who starred in Neighbours has died, aged 34.

Former Neighbours actor Miranda Fryer dies, aged 34.

Former Neighbours actor Miranda Fryer dies, aged 34.

Starting at age 18-months in 1989, Fryer played Sky Mangel - the on-screen daughter of Joe and Kerry Mangel - for three years in the Australian soap.

In a Facebook post on Monday Fryer's brother Jeremy said, "I am writing with the saddest of news. Last Thursday, around midday, MJ passed away".

"It was completely unexpected, we are yet to know for sure what the cause was, but with our family history, it looks like her heart failed during her sleep. She went peacefully."

He said a service will be held for Fryer on January 20 at Bunurong Memorial Park in Melbourne.

"MJ was a huge personality, it's going to be a different world without her," her brother wrote.

WorldAustralia

Popular Stories

1

Queensland pair charged with murder and torture of girl, 8

2

Men who drowned in Manawatū River named by police

3

Church in Rome condemns swastika-draped casket at funeral

4

Man dies after ‘altercation’ in Auckland’s Albany

5

Deadly Philadelphia fire caused by boy igniting Xmas tree

Latest Stories

Former Neighbours child actor Miranda Fryer dies, aged 34

Man dies after ‘altercation’ in Auckland’s Albany

Deadly Philadelphia fire caused by boy igniting Xmas tree

Russia, US take tough stands ahead of more talks on Ukraine

Men who drowned in Manawatū River named by police

Related Stories

Queensland pair charged with murder and torture of girl, 8

Girl clings to tree overnight in QLD floods, father killed

Australian farmers urge for calm amid Omicron panic buying

Covid-19: Victoria to mandate boosters, ban indoor dancefloors