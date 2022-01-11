Former Neighbours child actor Miranda Fryer dies, aged 34

Former child actor Miranda Fryer who starred in Neighbours has died, aged 34.

Starting at age 18-months in 1989, Fryer played Sky Mangel - the on-screen daughter of Joe and Kerry Mangel - for three years in the Australian soap.

In a Facebook post on Monday Fryer's brother Jeremy said, "I am writing with the saddest of news. Last Thursday, around midday, MJ passed away".

"It was completely unexpected, we are yet to know for sure what the cause was, but with our family history, it looks like her heart failed during her sleep. She went peacefully."

He said a service will be held for Fryer on January 20 at Bunurong Memorial Park in Melbourne.

"MJ was a huge personality, it's going to be a different world without her," her brother wrote.