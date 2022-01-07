Eight Phoenix players contract Covid, two games postponed

Eight players in the Wellington Phoenix camp have tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the postponement of their next two A-League matches.

Phoenix players pictured on 14 December, 2021. (Source: Photosport)

A further two players and a staff member have been named close contacts and must isolate for seven days, the Wellington Phoenix said in a statement.

It comes after two players and a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

“It means the Phoenix will be unable to field a squad for tomorrow’s round nine match against the Newcastle Jets in Sydney or next weekend’s 10th round match against Perth Glory so the A-Leagues have agreed to postpone both fixtures,” the Phoenix said.

“The A-Leagues will work with all the clubs involved to reschedule the matches for later in the season.”

The Phoenix said the club has since asked Football Australia to push back the FFA Cup semi-final against Melbourne Victory scheduled for next week.

“The club and A-Leagues protocols continue to be effective for screening and detecting the virus and ensuring immediate isolation,” the Phoenix said.

“Our primary concern is for the health, well-being and safety of all players and staff. All positive cases are adhering to relevant state government health directives, in close consultation with the A-Leagues.”