Bindi Irwin honours late father, daughter with new tattoo

Source: 1News

Bindi Irwin has shown off her new tattoo, which features her late father’s handwriting and honours her daughter.

Bindi Irwin shows off her new tattoo.

Bindi Irwin shows off her new tattoo. (Source: Instagram / @bindisueirwin)

In an Instagram post, the conservationist showed off her arm with the words “graceful warrior” and a drawing of an alligator.

“The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, ‘My graceful warrior.’” Irwin explained.

“That’s how her name [Grace] was born. This is my dad’s handwriting to keep him with me, always.

“Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors. And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom.

“Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love.”

Irwin gave birth to her first child, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on March 25 last year — the first anniversary of her wedding to Chandler Powell.

“Such gorgeous artwork. You amaze me every day. Each one is meaningful to mark this special time in our life together," Powell commented on the post.

“Also, the Florida in me loves the alligator. Love you so much.”

Bindi's father, Steve, died in 2006 aged 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb.

