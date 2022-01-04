Extreme sea conditions close Napier beach

Extreme sea conditions have closed one Napier beach, with another also considered dangerous.

Marine Parade Beach in Napier. (Source: istock.com)

In a statement on Tuesday, police and Surf Lifesaving New Zealand advised that Marine Parade Beach in Napier had closed due to extreme sea conditions.

Police also said, due to two-metre waves breaking on to a shingle beach, that Harding Road Beach was also considered dangerous and should also be avoided.

Meanwhile, Port Hill Beach by Napier Hill remains open for swimming.

The conditions will be reviewed tomorrow morning, police said.