A person has been taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition after a water-related incident at Waihi Beach on the Coromandel Peninsula.

Waihi Beach on the Coromandel Peninsula. (Source: istock.com)

St John Ambulance said they attended the incident about 1.45pm on Monday.

It also told 1News it attended an incident at Hahei Beach about 2.01pm.

One person was transported to Thames Hospital with minor injuries.