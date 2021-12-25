Stan Walker and wife Lou Tyson pregnant with first child

Chart-topping Kiwi singer Stan Walker has announced his wife Lou Tyson is pregnant.

Stan Walker and his wife announce pregnancy (Source: Facebook)

Walker said in a Facebook post, "Probably the hardest year for us… But soo thankful for everything we have & everything we have done."

"Ending the year with a new beginning…

"We can’t wait to meet our pēpi," he said.

In an Instagram post, Tyson wrote: "Meri Kirihimete… was going to write a long post about our year because ohhhh my life it’s been a year all right but we’ll start with how we are ending… 👶."

The pair got married in August this year after getting engaged in 2020.

Walker is also set to tour New Zealand next year, singing his hit songs along with some new music.