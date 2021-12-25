Police deliver Christmas cheer to Hutt kids in hospital

Wellington police have delivered some well-needed Christmas cheer to children in hospital these holidays.

Wellington police spread Christmas cheer at Hutt Hospital. (Source: 1News)

Sergeant Cross and his elf, Constable Leef, donned their Santa hats and visited Hutt Hospital last week to spread some joy, with the visit documented in a post on the Wellington District Police page.

Christmas presents of all shapes and sizes were enveloped with special blue police-themed wrapping.

Wellington police deliver Christmas presents to kids in Hutt Hospital. (Source: 1News)

“The joy and excitement on the kids faces as they opened their presents was heartwarming for everyone involved,” the post read.