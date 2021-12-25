Police deliver Christmas cheer to Hutt kids in hospital

Wellington police have delivered some well-needed Christmas cheer to children in hospital these holidays.

Sergeant Cross and his elf, Constable Leef, donned their Santa hats and visited Hutt Hospital last week to spread some joy, with the visit documented in a post on the Wellington District Police page.

Christmas presents of all shapes and sizes were enveloped with special blue police-themed wrapping.

“The joy and excitement on the kids faces as they opened their presents was heartwarming for everyone involved,” the post read.

