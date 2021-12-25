Covid Christmas: see how Kiwis spent the special day

Source: 1News

If Santa's sleigh ran on solar power, he'd have no problem getting around Aotearoa on Saturday.

The summer sunshine made for a classic Kiwi Christmas for much of the country.

From the beach to the BBQ, 1News has been out and about seeing how Kiwis have been celebrating the special day.

But not everyone was able to get out and about, with some essential workers still busy over Christmas.

Covid-19 testers, vaccinators and food distribution workers were out in full force today, especially with the Omicron variant on the country's doorstep.

People enjoying Christmas at Oriental Bay, Wellington.

Watch the video above to see how Kiwis spent the big day.

