A woman was flown to hospital in a critical condition after an incident on a flying fox at a beach on the Kaipara Harbour, north-west of Auckland.

(Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust.)

Shortly after 7.00pm on Friday night, the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was sent to Shelly Beach after the woman in her 30s was involved in an accident.

She was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition, the helicopter crew said.