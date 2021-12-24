Star Kiwi athletes feature in Christmas workout video

Worried your Christmas lunch is going to go to your waist? There's no need to fret, some of New Zealand's best athletes have got your back.

Sport New Zealand have released a Christmas workout video featuring some of the country's best athletes.

Set to the tune of 12 Days of Christmas, the video features Olympians and Paralympians David Liti, Andrea Anacan, Sophie Pascoe, Dylan Schmidt, Anna Grimaldi, and Dame Valerie Adams, Black Ferns skipper Les Elder, White Ferns Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine, the Otago Volts, and Sport NZ and High Performance Sport NZ staff.

Each athlete was filmed performing an exercise, which when combined makes for a fun holiday workout.