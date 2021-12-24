Search for fisherman missing off the Coromandel resumes

A search is continuing on Christmas Day for a fisherman overdue from a trip on the Coromandel.

(Source: 1News)

The man left in his boat from the Whangapoua boat ramp, north of Matarangi, at about 9am on Friday.

He was expected back on Friday afternoon but failed to return.

The missing boat, named Tubby, is described as a white coloured 6-metre long 'Mac' centre console plastic boat with no top.

A search including Coastguard vessels, a Coastguard fixed-wing plane and the Auckland-based Westpac Rescue 3 helicopter failed to locate the man on Christmas Eve.

The Police Eagle helicopter, a Coastguard fixed-wing plane and Coastguard vessels from Whitianga and Great Barrier Island resumed the search on Christmas morning.

Anyone who can provide information about sightings of the boat from 9am on Christmas Eve, or who locates any items of interest that may be related, is asked to contact 111 and quote event file number P04906827.