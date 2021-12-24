Search for fisherman missing off the Coromandel resumes

Source: 1News

A search is continuing on Christmas Day for a fisherman overdue from a trip on the Coromandel.

The man left in his boat from the Whangapoua boat ramp at about 9am on Friday.

The man left in his boat from the Whangapoua boat ramp at about 9am on Friday. (Source: 1News)

The man left in his boat from the Whangapoua boat ramp, north of Matarangi, at about 9am on Friday.

He was expected back on Friday afternoon but failed to return.

The missing boat, named Tubby, is described as a white coloured 6-metre long 'Mac' centre console plastic boat with no top.

A search including Coastguard vessels, a Coastguard fixed-wing plane and the Auckland-based Westpac Rescue 3 helicopter failed to locate the man on Christmas Eve.

The Police Eagle helicopter, a Coastguard fixed-wing plane and Coastguard vessels from Whitianga and Great Barrier Island resumed the search on Christmas morning.

Anyone who can provide information about sightings of the boat from 9am on Christmas Eve, or who locates any items of interest that may be related, is asked to contact 111 and quote event file number P04906827.

New ZealandHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

Woman critical after Kaipara Harbour flying fox accident

2

Search for fisherman missing off the Coromandel resumes

3

UK breaks record for daily Covid-19 cases

4

Person dies following three-car crash on SH1 near Taupō

5

Aged care provider charging $10 for its own vaccine pass

Latest Stories

Video shows US airport officer saves baby who wasn't breathing

Search for fisherman missing off the Coromandel resumes

UK breaks record for daily Covid-19 cases

Russian court slaps Google, Meta with massive fines

Woman critical after Kaipara Harbour flying fox accident

Related Stories

Person dies following three-car crash on SH1 near Taupō

Part of SH3 blocked after crash between ute and truck

Corrections officer in court on corruption charges

Person dies after paragliding incident near Raglan