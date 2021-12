A person in their 50s has died of Covid-19 at North Shore Hospital.

North Shore Hospital. (Source: 1News)

The Ministry of Health said the person was admitted to hospital on 11 December.

They become the 50th person in New Zealand to die from the virus since the pandemic began.

"Our thoughts are with their whānau and friends at this sad time," the ministry said in a statement.

There were 62 community cases recorded on December 24, up from 56 on Thursday.

There are 45 people in hospital and eight in ICU or a high dependency unit.