Henderson police on mission to return lost Christmas gifts

Henderson police are asking the public for help to return lost Christmas gifts to their rightful owners.

Several wrapped presents, including socks and a pair of jandals, were found in the Wattle Street area of New Lynn, North Shore, Rodney & West Auckland Police posted on their Facebook page.

"If these are your presents, we’d love to return them to you before Christmas so they can reach the right recipient! Please share amongst your friends and family" police said in the post.

You can contact Henderson Police on 105, quoting the file number 211222/0036.