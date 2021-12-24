Henderson police on mission to return lost Christmas gifts

Source: 1News

Henderson police are asking the public for help to return lost Christmas gifts to their rightful owners.

Henderson police want help from the public to return lost Christmas presents to owner.

Henderson police want help from the public to return lost Christmas presents to owner. (Source: Police)

Several wrapped presents, including socks and a pair of jandals, were found in the Wattle Street area of New Lynn, North Shore, Rodney & West Auckland Police posted on their Facebook page.

"If these are your presents, we’d love to return them to you before Christmas so they can reach the right recipient! Please share amongst your friends and family" police said in the post.

You can contact Henderson Police on 105, quoting the file number 211222/0036.

New ZealandAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Two Covid cases in Tairāwhiti, first in over a year

2

Family set to be deported on Christmas can stay another year

3

Harry and Meghan share first image of Lilibet in Xmas card

4

62 new Covid-19 community cases, one death

5

Henderson police on mission to return lost Christmas gifts

Latest Stories

Christmas comes early for Christchurch's Orana Park

NZ not convinced Chinese security unit is needed in Solomons

Aces notch first win while Firebirds slump continues

Trump asks Supreme Court to block January 6 documents

Family set to be deported on Christmas can stay another year

Related Stories

Fatal Mt Roskill shooting 'not a random attack'

Full video: Police front after fatal shooting in Mt Roskill

NZ's Covid-19 death toll rises to 50

Man shot dead in Mt Roskill, Auckland overnight