Blaze remain unbeaten after dominant win over Auckland

The Wellington Blaze have continued their hot start to the Super Smash season, crushing the Auckland Hearts by 40 runs at the Basin Reserve on Friday afternoon.

The Blaze, packed full of White Ferns talent, were simply too good for the Hearts from start to finish.

Batting first, the Blaze smashed their way to 143/5 from their 20 overs, led once again by Amelia Kerr (42), who provided great support to Rebecca Burns (also 42).

In reply, Auckland were quickly put on the back foot as Jess Kerr tore through the top order, taking 4/13 off four overs to crush any hopes the Hearts had of chasing down the target.

The Blaze were on fire in the field too. As the game dragged towards its inevitable conclusion, Burns brought it back to life with a sensational one-handed snare to send Arlene Kelly back to the sheds.

Kelly attempted to clear Burns at mid off, but the Blaze fielder was up to task, plucking the ball out of the sky with her right hand to send the Aucklander on her way.