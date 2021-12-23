Stead explains Ajaz Patel's omission from Bangladesh Tests

Black Caps coach Gary Stead has bluntly explained his reasons for leaving out spinner Ajaz Patel for the Test series against Bangladesh despite his historic performance in India.

Ajaz Patel. (Source: Photosport)

Patel was omitted from the 13-man squad named on Thursday after becoming just the third bowler ever to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings as part of a 14- wicket match against India in Mumbai earlier this month.

Despite the achievement, Stead said Patel falls down the bowling pecking order in Kiwi conditions, with the four-man pace attack the go-to formula for the upcoming series.

“I think if you look at the reality of spin bowlers in New Zealand in the last four or five years, there hasn't been a lot of them taking truckloads of wickets,” Stead said at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday.

“And that's not necessarily the spinners' fault, but shows the strength of where we're at with our pace bowling unit at the moment.”

Selectors named five quicks in the squad for the series starting New Year's Day, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry.

Stead challenged pundits to find a place for Patel in that unit given the Kiwi conditions.

“Which one of the four quicks are you going to drop that he'll be better than?

“If our four quicks do the job in the role that we want them to do, then I hope we're in a position to really dominate the Test before it gets too late into it.”

Patel was "disappointed but realistic" about the situation, Stead added.

“Particularly against Bangladesh as well, who are probably more comfortable playing against spin bowling as well.”

Allrounder Rachin Ravindra is set to provide the spinning option for the Black Caps in the series while batting at No.7.

“I'd be surprised if Rachin's not part of that starting XI,” Stead said.

”He has a lot of the skills and attributes we're looking for in that role – he bats very well, his spin bowling is coming on quickly, which we're really excited about as well.”