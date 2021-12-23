Police seek help identifying Auckland crash victim

Police are appealing for the public's help identifying a man seriously injured in a crash on Wednesday night in Auckland's Weymouth.

The grey Nike shoe worn by the unidentified man. (Source: New Zealand Police)

The man was riding a motorcycle when it crashed into a vehicle on Damian Way around 11pm, police said.

He was transported to hospital in a critical condition, and his identity remains unknown.

The man has been described as being of Māori or Pacific Island ethnicity and aged between 17 and 22 years old.

He is between 172cm and 182cm tall with a slim build.

The man has short black hair, facial hair around his chin and top lip, and a faint mole above his left eyebrow.

The man was wearing a black top with a Kathmandu puffer jacket which is black on the outside and bright red on the inside, black Nike trackpants and grey size 10 Nike shoes with a red tick on the side.

Anyone who knows a man matching the description provided and has not been contactable since 11pm on Wednesday night has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 211223/0593.