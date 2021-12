A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of 10-month-old baby boy Chance Kamanaka O Ke Akura Aipolani-Nielson last Friday.

Auckland City Hospital and Starship children's hospital. (Source: istock.com)

Chance died in Auckland's Starship Hospital on Friday evening after sustaining what police believed to be non-accidental injuries.

The 21-year-old man is expected to appear in the North Shore District Court on Friday (Christmas Eve).

As this matter is now before the Courts, police said they were unable to comment further.