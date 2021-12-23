Kerr aiming to take red-hot Super Smash form to White Ferns

Even for Melie Kerr's standards, the White Ferns all-rounder’s Super Smash season has got off to an absolute flyer of a start.

In her matches for Wellington to date she’s had three consecutive 50s, giving her a competition-leading 183 runs.

On top of that, she has also bagged five T20 wickets to go with a pair of five-fors in their first two one-dayers.

Kerr told 1News she credits her time in the nets for her stellar form.

“I've done a lot of work and it's just about going out there and enjoying myself,” Kerr said.

“The more games I play and more experience I get, that's going to help me understand my game more.”

Amelia Kerr notched her third half century in as many games to help the Wellington Blaze to another Super Smash victory. (Source: Photosport)

Blaze coach Lance Dry said she isn’t getting ahead of herself though.

“She is getting better but I'd say for her to be elite she wants these 50s to be 80s,” Dry said.

There’s still plenty of time for her to reach those levels too with the cricket star still just 21 years of age – despite nearing a decade in the Wellington setup.

“She is getting on,” Dry joked.

“She's been around for seven years, I think.”

Kerr isn’t ready to throw her experience around yet though.

“I'm still in the young group, still a few more years before I get into the oldies!”

Regardless, the experience she’s gained so far is now cashing in the returns which Kerr hopes will carry through to the White Ferns' summer.

Kerr took time out from the White Ferns earlier this year to focus on her mental health but she said she’s eager to get back amongst the group.

“We have a series against India and then a home World Cup,” she said.

“I’m very looking forward to being back involved with them and playing for New Zealand.”

But before then, there’s a festive doubleheader at the Basin Reserve to enjoy and some family rivalries to sort out.

“We've got some backyard cricket on Christmas Day as well so hopefully that's a win too.”