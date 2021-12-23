Heavy police presence as multiple people injured at Auckland property

Source: 1News

Multiple people have been injured after an incident in Mount Roskill, Auckland on Thursday night.

A file image of a police officer.

Police received a report around 9:30pm an incident had taken place on Glass Road, Mount Roskill.

“Multiple people have been injured at the address,” police said in a statement.

“There will be a heavy police presence in the area while inquiries are made. No arrests have been made at this stage.”

People in the area have been reporting the police eagle helicopter is circling overhead.

St John ambulance service is at the scene treating a number of patients.

They have confirmed at least three injuries, one person is in critical condition another is in serious condition and the third had minor injuries.

Two people have been taken to hospital.

