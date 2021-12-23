Grateful Auckland families receive Christmas kai, presents

Giving Christmas cheer to families who otherwise wouldn't have any was the aim of a big event in South Auckland on Thursday, helping mark the end of a year of big struggles for many.

One woman was going through the drive-through getting much needed food, loaded into car boots across multiple stops.

“You've got a five-kilo ham, you've got massive roast pork, you've got bacon, you've got avocado, you've got potatoes, you've got bananas, you've got kiwifruit for top of the pavlova,” organiser and health advocate Dave Letele said.

Enough to last from Christmas Day to New Year.

There were kids galore at the event, with children so often bearing the brunt of hard times.

“There are a lot of parents that will be you know so depressed that they can't give their kids the Christmas that they deserve,” Letele said.

There were hundreds of gifts, wrapped in a day-and-a-half, specially picked out for each child.

“This is a bit emotional it's so cool to see like our presents going to these homes,” volunteer Neerali Parbhu said.