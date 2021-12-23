Fine Christmas Day forecast for much of New Zealand

Christmas Day temperatures are set to hit the mid 20s in many parts of New Zealand, with the longer-term forecast looking fine too.

Mt Maunganui Beach (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

NIWA meteorologist Chris Brandolino told Morning Report many parts of the upper North Island could expect settled weather with temperatures in excess of 25 degrees tomorrow.

"I think for a good part of the motu it'll be a very enjoyable Christmas ... it'll be very warm - maybe even hot.

"Our modelling's showing 30 degrees potentially tomorrow and today for that matter, for the interior Bay of Plenty, parts of the Waikato."

It would be dry across much of the country, Brandolino said, though the Rotorua Lakes District of the North Island could see some "afternoon thundery showers", while Tasman District and the areas north and east of Greymouth could also see a few showers.

Wellington could expect comparatively chilly temperatures, Brandolino said, with the capital unlikely to reach 20 degrees for Christmas Day, but Boxing Day was looking warmer both there and across the country.

Canterbury, in particular, could look forward to a very warm Boxing Day, he said.

"Temperatures from Kaikōura all the way down to Timaru could see temperatures well into the mid or maybe even upper 20s and then it'll wash, rinse, repeat, do it again for Monday.

A "puff of cooler air" was forecast to move across the South Island early next week but it would lose its intensity as it moved north, Brandolino said, with warmer temperatures set to return across the country as New Zealanders welcomed the New Year.

