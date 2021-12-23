Family ‘distressed’ as concerns grow for missing man

The family of missing Auckland man Atonio Finau say the last month has been a “nightmare” not knowing where he is, as concerns grow for his wellbeing.

Atonio Finau last seen getting off bus in New Lynn (Source: Supplied)

Police on Friday morning released new CCTV footage of the last known sighting of Finau, 65, who was last seen on Tuesday, November 16.

It shows him getting off a bus at the New Lynn bus depot shortly before 3pm. The clothing and hat that Finau was last known to be wearing can also be seen in the footage.

Despite extensive inquiries, police say they have not been able to determine Finau’s movements following this time and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Finau, who lives in Otahuhu, drove to Laingholm on Monday, November 15 where he left his car, a black coloured Nissan Murano SUV/wagon and caught a bus.

Given the significant period of time that he has been missing, police say they have "serious concerns for his safety and wellbeing".

Finau’s son, who lives overseas, says the family is “emotionally distressed” about the situation.

“It has been a nightmare this past month not knowing what has happened to him,” his son said.

“We just want to know he’s safe and that he knows his family loves and miss him dearly. I urge to anyone who knows any information at all to please come forward to the police to aid their investigation.”

Detective sergeant Rob Kerr says police are doing everything work out what has happened to Finau, and give his family answers.

“There is nothing to indicate that foul play is involved, however given that there has been no confirmed sightings of Atonio after he was at the New Lynn bus depot, he could have travelled anywhere and we aren’t able to focus on one particular area.”

Kerr says the investigation has been made challenging by the length of time that Finau had already been missing before the matter was reported to police in early December, with additional CCTV inquiries proving unsuccessful.

“We are still hopeful that we will find Mr Finau."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 211203/4366.