Boult smashes final-ball six to win thrilling T20 for ND

Trent Boult has produced more heroics for Northern Districts – this time with the bat - as he hit the final ball of the match for six to secure the Brave a thrilling one-wicket T20 win over Canterbury on Thursday night.

The low-scoring Super Smash affair at Bay Oval came down to the last ball with Boult on strike and the Brave needing six to win.

The Black Caps paceman delivered, clearing his front hip and smashing left armer Ed Nuttall’s length ball onto the bank, sparking raucous celebrations among his teammates.

“I’m not going to give you any coaching lessons of sorts, but it was a simple equation so yeah, happy that It came off,” Boult said after the match.

Boult’s six was a fitting conclusion to the dramatic match, with Brave opener Katene Clarke retiring hurt mid innings before returning for the match-winning 10th wicket stand with Boult. He top-scored for the home side in their successful pursuit of Canterbury’s total of 108/9, finishing 32 not out off 12 balls.

Black Caps batsman Henry Nicholls top scored for Canterbury with 35 from 21 deliveries.

In the first game of the double header, Canterbury’s women recorded a 16-run win over Northern Districts with White Ferns Amy Satterthwaite and Frankie Mackay scoring 37 and 43 respectively.