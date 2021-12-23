56 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ

There are 56 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Thursday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Covid test file image. (Source: Supplied)

The cases were detected in Auckland (42), Waikato (4), Bay of Plenty (6), Lakes (2), Tairāwhiti (1), and Taranaki (1).

There are 48 people with Covid-19 in hospital on Thursday. Of those cases, seven are in ICU or in a high dependency unit.

The Ministry of Health says Tairāwhiti’s case was tested, and is currently located, in the Tauranga area. However, the person has been officially transferred to Tairāwhiti’s case numbers as they have a permanent Tairāwhiti address.

Auckland has 42 new cases today and 1,831 people are being supported to isolate at home, including 583 cases.

In Waikato there are four new cases, two in Te Kūiti, one in Ōtorohanga, and one case with location information yet to be confirmed.

The Ministry of Health says there are 10 pop-up testing sites across Waikato region on Thursday.

Of the six new cases in the Bay of Plenty, one is in Eastern Bay of Plenty and five are in Western Bay of Plenty. Three cases have been deemed linked to existing cases.

Both Lakes District cases are in Rotorua and are household contacts of existing cases, while one case in Taranaki has been linked to the Eltham cluster.

The Ministry of Health says it is understood the Taranaki case has been self-isolating during their infectious period.

No new cases of Omicron were announced at New Zealand's border on Thursday, which means the total number of arrivals to New Zealand with the variant remains at 28.

However, three new cases have been detected at the border, with yet to be determined variants.

On Wednesday there were 56 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand.