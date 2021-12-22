Super Rugby Pacific up in the air after latest Govt decision

New Zealand's decision to postpone phased border reopening plans over concerns about the rapid global spread of the new coronavirus Omicron variant could disrupt the inaugural season of the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Blues celebrate winning the Trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition. (Source: Photosport)

Non-quarantine travel, which was to be opened for New Zealanders in Australia from January 16, will be pushed back until the end of February, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Tuesday.

The Super Rugby season is scheduled to open on February 18 when new franchise Moana Pasifika hosts the Brumbies in Auckland.

There are three other trans-Tasman clashes in the opening round, including the Blues hosting the Fijian Drua while the Chiefs and Hurricanes are away in Australia.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson said last week he was adamant the competition could go ahead in 2022 despite the growing threat of the Omicron virus.

"We would like to get to a situation where we can replicate as closely as possible the original Pacific format," Robinson said.

"There's a few moving parts to that and a few different contingencies being worked through... we're down to having to make a call pretty soon.

"The scenarios that we're talking about the moment all have an element of trans-Tasman (matches)."

The NZ Government has repeatedly declined the idea of exemptions for sport but Robinson is clinging to the prospect, saying there was a "huge amount of work going on with the Government" to get the competition happening.

Next year's competition builds on 'Super Rugby Trans-Tasman', which was played between Australia and New Zealand's sides this year.

The earlier version of the Super Rugby competition featuring South African teams and Argentina's Jaguares appears unlikely to be revived following its suspension last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

-Additional reporting by AAP.