Motocross champ Duncan seeing silver lining despite MIQ Xmas

Three-time motocross world champion Courtney Duncan is looking at the positives in life despite the rotten luck she’s had with MIQ recently.

After eight failed attempts in the MIQ lottery, Duncan finally secured a room through Sport NZ's new allocation for Kiwi athletes.

After six months on the road in Europe, Duncan landed in Auckland last Thursday with the prospect of being released this Thursday in time for Christmas with family.

However, a confirmed case of the Omicron variant in her hotel means her MIQ stay has been extended until the 26th, meaning a reunion will have to wait until after the festivities.

“I've been identified as a close case,” Duncan told 1News.

“They were on our flight.”

Despite the latest setback Duncan is taking the situation all in her stride, noting there’s been a silver lining to the experience as she’s ticked off some other big goals she’s had away from the race course.

Courtney Duncan. (Source: Photosport)

In two months stuck in Europe since winning the world title, she got to see the All Blacks play in Paris and finally attend the glitzy world awards in Monaco to pick up two of her titles.

“They fly us in by helicopter, it's pretty glam,” she said.

“I did enjoy it, had a great time, experience of a lifetime really.”

Those experiences and her personal drive to succeed therefore outweigh the negatives, Duncan said, as 2022 looks to be just as complicated travel wise.

“I want to become a great in my sport and go on, I have big ambitions and big goals.”

In the meantime though, it'll be time to unwind in Otago once released where a certain family favourite will hopefully still be on the menu as leftovers after Christmas,

“Hopefully I get some trifle!”