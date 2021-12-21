Person dies after crashing into tree in South Auckland

One person has died after crashing into a tree in Hillpark, South Auckland on Wednesday morning.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

A second person in the vehicle has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.

Police say first aid was given to the driver of the vehicle, however they died at the scene.

The crash happened on Dennis Avenue around 7:40am on Wednesday.

Cordons are in place on Dennis Avenue at the crash site.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene and police say an investigation will begin into the circumstances of the crash.