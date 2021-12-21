NZ rugby player Kawa Leauma dies after accident in Netherlands

Source: Associated Press

The Spanish rugby federation said on Wednesday that lock Kawa Leauma has died after an accident in the Netherlands. He was 32.

Kawa Leauma.

Kawa Leauma. (Source: Twitter: @Ordiziarugby)

The New Zealand-born Leauma had been hospitalised since he "suffered an accident that caused severe head trauma" on Saturday, the federation said.

It did not give further details.

Unconfirmed Spanish media reports said Leauma was involved in a fall from a building in Amsterdam.

Leauma, who played for Spanish club AMPO Ordizia, was in the Netherlands for Spain's match against the Dutch.

He had previously played for a number of Auckland clubs and Samoa's under-20s.

