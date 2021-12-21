'No rules anymore' - Men's fashion sees shift in 2021

Androgynous fashion is in vogue right now, with celebrities paving the way and fast fashion taking it to the masses.

This year was a turning point for men's fashion with brands like Yves Saint Laurent and Louis Vuitton bringing in longer hemlines, tighter bodices and bolder colours for their men's lines, and breaking out of traditional gender stereotypes.

Then, everyday brands like Dangerfield brought out its own line of men's skirts and kilts.

One expert says this shift in culture could have a huge positive impact for men's mental health if we were to embrace femininity and redefine masculinity.

"I think we have to face the fact that there is a fear of the feminine," says Dr Ciara Cremin, a sociologist and senior lecturer at the University of Auckland.

She's been living as a woman for nearly six years now.

"You only need to know what it's like to be raised as a man to appreciate the damage that it's done to you and how much healthier it is to embrace femininity."

Makeup artist Gee Pikinga said Indigenous cultures "throughout history have used makeup, especially men".

"When does a shirt become a dress? Because in Eastern cultures, males wear their silhouettes down to here," Pikinga said, pointing to his ankles.

"We are so underpinned by these really oppressive, westernised structures of femininity as being only for females when that's simply not the case."

"I just think there's no rules anymore - people are free to express themselves," Julia Ford, the designer and director of New Zealand fashion label Sweepstake Winners, added.

"Fashion is really an outward expression of your inner self no matter the gender."

The brand is one of the few upcoming names in fashion that's not tailored for any specific gender.

Ford said celebrities like actor Billy Porter and singer Harry Styles "inject a little bit more femininity into what they wear", which is "kind of filtering down into mainstream society now".

"It gives everybody a few more options in terms of how far they can push the way they dress and still feel confident.

"By removing the label - removing the gender from the conversation - the conversation by its very nature becomes more inclusive."

So why is society consumed by what determines men and women's fashion and when will it no longer matter?

"I think it's a laugh even that we have a label - 'gender neutrality' for makeup and things. Why do we think of these things as gender classes? It just doesn't make any sense - deodorant, for example, or razors," Pikinga said.

"We need to expand our minds so that young people are able to express themselves freely."

"All of us can be masculine or feminine; all of us can be socialised differently. I would like to see a time when these terms don't actually mean anything," Dr Cremin added.