New Nix signing spoke to former star Davila before joining

New Wellington Phoenix signing Gael Sandoval has revealed he had a chat with former Phoenix captain and fellow countryman Ulises Davila before joining the club on loan.

Sandoval has joined the Wellington club on loan for the rest of the A-League season, with the 26-year-old winger arriving in Sydney on loan from Mexican top league club Guadalajara.

After the Phoenix confirmed his recruitment on Tuesday, the Mexican playmaker revealed he had spoken with Davila about the setup.

Sandoval and Davila were teammates at Mexican top league club Santos Laguna before going their separate paths.

"I talked with Ulises before I talked with the Phoenix," Sandoval said.

"Uli has told me the team is great, New Zealand is great… and it's a good life. He explained about everything; the team, the coach, the city and he supported me."

Davila was a star for the Phoenix in his two seasons at the club, scoring 19 goals while also captaining the side and winning the Johnny Warren Medal last season.

Sandoval arrives at the Phoenix with 119 appearances in Mexico's top division (Liga MX) for Santos Laguna, Chivas, FC Juárez and Mazatlan since 2016, scoring seven goals and creating 16 others.

He joins Wellington at the perfect time, with the Phoenix needing a spark to break the three-loss streak their on which has left them 10th on the 12-team table early in the season after five games.

Unfortunately, he won't be able to play for the Phoenix until the A-League transfer window opens on January 14.

Regardless, he said it had been a goal of his to play in another country.

"I'm hungry and I want to help the Phoenix win the title. I feel so good. I want to play to win and to help the team."