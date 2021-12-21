Man with distinctive facial tattoos wanted by Northland police

Source: 1News

Northland police are appealing to the public for help in locating Whangārei man Tawhia Hughes who has a warrant to arrest.

Tawhia Hughes has a warrant to arrest

Tawhia Hughes has a warrant to arrest (Source: Supplied)

Police say the 32-year-old is “considered dangerous and should not be approached”, and can be identified by the “distinctive tattoos on his face”.

“If you see him, phone 111,” police say.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or possible sightings is asked to phone 105, quoting file number 211208/0795.

Crime Stoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or send a private Facebook message to Northland police.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeNorthland

Popular Stories

1

UK court orders Dubai ruler to pay $1b divorce settlement

2

Man with distinctive facial tattoos wanted by Northland police

3

Person dies after crashing into tree in South Auckland

4

NZ rugby player Kawa Leauma dies after accident in Netherlands

5

120 Air NZ flights to be cancelled, 27K customers affected

Latest Stories

'Another storm coming' - WHO warns of Omicron surge in Europe

Biden pledges 500m free rapid Covid tests to counter Omicron

Limit or halt arrivals from risk countries into NZ - Baker

Quarantine-free Cook Islands-NZ bubble to open as planned

Person dies after crashing into tree in South Auckland

Related Stories

Man in induced coma after being injured during Levin arrest

Corrections reveals Xmas day menu for those in prison

Man who defrauded investors of $80M gets 8-year jail term

Man thought to be hitchhiking when killed in Tūrangi crash