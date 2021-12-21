Man with distinctive facial tattoos wanted by Northland police

Northland police are appealing to the public for help in locating Whangārei man Tawhia Hughes who has a warrant to arrest.

Tawhia Hughes has a warrant to arrest (Source: Supplied)

Police say the 32-year-old is “considered dangerous and should not be approached”, and can be identified by the “distinctive tattoos on his face”.

“If you see him, phone 111,” police say.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or possible sightings is asked to phone 105, quoting file number 211208/0795.

Crime Stoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or send a private Facebook message to Northland police.