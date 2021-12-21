Man thought to be hitchhiking when killed in Tūrangi crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed in a crash with a vehicle while likely hitchhiking in Tūrangi on Sunday.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

Police say the 31-year-old was understood to have been hitchhiking north on State Highway 1, between Tūrangi and Korohe Road, in the hours before the 9.45pm crash.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have been travelling along the road between 7pm and 9.45pm, and either saw the man or have dash cam footage available.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact 105, quoting file number 211220/9208, or anonymously on Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.