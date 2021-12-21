Man thought to be hitchhiking when killed in Tūrangi crash

Source: 1News

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed in a crash with a vehicle while likely hitchhiking in Tūrangi on Sunday.

A file image of a police car.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

Police say the 31-year-old was understood to have been hitchhiking north on State Highway 1, between Tūrangi and Korohe Road, in the hours before the 9.45pm crash.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have been travelling along the road between 7pm and 9.45pm, and either saw the man or have dash cam footage available.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact 105, quoting file number 211220/9208, or anonymously on Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandAccidentsCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

120 Air NZ flights to be cancelled, 27K customers affected

2

Massey University announces NZ's Quote of the Year winner

3

Fine, donation for Auckland couple who flew to Wānaka in lockdown

4

Man who defrauded investors of $80M gets 8-year jail term

5

Corrections reveals Xmas day menu for those in prison

Latest Stories

Corrections reveals Xmas day menu for those in prison

Chris Noth booted off show amid sex assault claims

Man who defrauded investors of $80M gets 8-year jail term

Omicron now 73% of new US Covid-19 cases

Man thought to be hitchhiking when killed in Tūrangi crash

Related Stories

Man who defrauded investors of $80M gets 8-year jail term

Fine, donation for Auckland couple who flew to Wānaka in lockdown

Ex-Lake Alice staffer accused of abusing children named

Person dies following serious crash in Marlborough