Cookies, cigarettes stolen at gunpoint in Whakatāne

Source: 1News

Three thieves, one of which was armed with a gun, have gotten away with stolen cookies and cigarettes in a Whakatāne shop heist.

Kopuriki Store on Kopuriki Road, Galatea.

Kopuriki Store on Kopuriki Road, Galatea. (Source: Google Maps)

In a statement on Wednesday, police said the trio entered Kopuriki Store on Kopuriki Road, Galatea, at about 8pm on Saturday 18 December.

"One of the offenders presented a rifle at the sole staff member. The other two offenders entered the store and obtained cigarettes and cookies before leaving the store in an older model, light metallic blue Mitsubishi Galant," police said.

They left in the vehicle, heading south down Kopuriki Road.

Police described the gun-wielding offender as wearing a blue camouflage jacket, while the other two offenders were wearing all black. All three offenders were wearing red gloves.

Anyone with information which may assist police is asked to call 105 and quote file number 211220/9874.

