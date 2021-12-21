Conway, Wagner to play for NZ XI ahead of Bangladesh series

Black Caps Devon Conway and Neil Wagner are set to get an early look at the touring Bangladesh team after being named in the New Zealand XI for a two-day match later this month.

Kane Williamson and Devon Conway run between the wickets against Afghanistan. (Source: Associated Press)

Both were selected for the match on December 28 and 29 in Mt Maunganui to get some much needed game time under their belts before the two-Test series against Bangladesh begins on New Year's Day at the Bay Oval.

Wagner said he was itching to get back on the pitch after not playing in the recent Test tour of India.

"I love getting the red ball in my hand and this match presents a perfect opportunity to get some miles in the legs ahead of what should be a hard fought Test series against Bangladesh," Wagner said.

"The boys are happy to be back home and we can't wait to play in front of our home fans over the New Year period in both Mount Maunganui and Christchurch."

Conway will be making his return to cricket after picking up a frustrating injury in the T20 World Cup in November.

The batsman was forced to miss the final of the tournament after he broke his hand punching his bat in anger after his dismissal against England in the semis.

Selectors said Conway's participation in the match is subject to his hand being fully recovered in time but the 30-year-old is backing himself.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back into some competitive cricket and hopefully I'm passed fit to play," said Conway.

"I've just started batting again and testing out my hand so I'm hopeful of making my return for the New Zealand XI. There's nothing like a match situation to really test it out and help build some confidence."

Selector Gavin Larsen said the fixture will help out Wagner and Conway but also serves as a chance for up-and-coming talent to push their individual cases against top international players.

"You've got players like Brett Randell in there who's been showing excellent form for Northern Districts this season.

"Brett's proved a real handful for anyone he's come up against. It will be great to see if he can continue that strong form against quality international batsmen."

Larsen added Wellington's Tim Robinson and Jacob Cumming of Otago are another two batsmen who have shown promise at age-group level.

"Both Tim and Jacob are emerging talents and have already made promising starts to their cricketing careers. I know they will both relish the chance to play for the New Zealand XI and show people what they've got."

Brendon Donkers will coach the New Zealand XI for the two-day warm-up fixture.

New Zealand XI*

Ma'ara Ave - Central Stags

Jakob Bhula - Wellington Firebirds

Jack Boyle - Canterbury

Devon Conway - Wellington Firebirds

Jacob Cumming - Otago Volts

Joey Field - Central Stags

Jarrod McKay - Otago Volts

Tim Pringle - Northern Districts

Brett Randell - Northern Districts

Mitch Renwick - Otago Volts

Tim Robinson - Wellington Firebirds

Neil Wagner - Northern Districts

*one to be added