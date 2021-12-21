Body found in search for missing Wellington kayaker

Source: 1News

A body has been found in the search for a 23-year-old kayaker missing since Monday night.

Jack Skellet.

Jack Skellet. (Source: NZ Police.)

Police say Jack Skellett was reported overdue from a kayaking trip around 10pm. He left Petone Beach late on Monday morning.

It's believed his intentions were to kayak around Matiu-Soames Island and back.

On Tuesday night police say a body was located in Wellington Harbour.

"While formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be that of the missing 23-year-old," police said in a statement.

A blue kayak without its paddle has been found by searchers.

A blue kayak without its paddle has been found by searchers. (Source: NZ Police)

A blue kayak without its paddle believed to be Skellett's was found by search teams on the Pencarrow coastline, just north of Hinds Point, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Skellett's empty vehicle was also located in the car park next to Petone Wharf.

The matter has been referred to the coroner, police say.

New ZealandWellington

