Sodhi spins most economical spell in Super Smash history

Black Caps spinner Ish Sodhi's efforts have been added to cricket's history books after he produced the most economical figures in Super Smash history.

Sodhi finished with figures of 2-5 from his four overs as he played a starring role in the Northern Braves' win over the Auckland Aces in the T20 competition on Monday.

In his four overs Sodhi managed 19 dot balls, finishing with an economy of just 1.25.

The efforts of Sodhi were backed up by fellow Northern bowlers Anurag Verma and Freddy Walker who finished with figures of 3-14 and 3-10 respectively.

The Aces were all out for just 92 due to the dominating bowling performance in Auckland before the Braves' batsmen came in and chased the target down easily with almost five overs to spare.

Northern's chase was led by Tim Seifert [38] and opening partner Katene Clarke [28] before Henry Cooper wrapped up the match with a single off a thick outside edge.

Ish Sodhi celebrates a wicket. (Source: Photosport)

The result leaves Northern in second behind the Central Stags.

The Northern women remain winless after four games in the women's T20 competition.

They suffered a second straight loss to Auckland on Monday, going down by four wickets.

The visitors scored 103-8 after choosing to bat first, which the Hearts reached with seven balls to spare for the victory.