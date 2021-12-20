Sodhi spins most economical spell in Super Smash history

Source: 1News

Black Caps spinner Ish Sodhi's efforts have been added to cricket's history books after he produced the most economical figures in Super Smash history.

Sodhi finished with figures of 2-5 from his four overs as he played a starring role in the Northern Braves' win over the Auckland Aces in the T20 competition on Monday.

In his four overs Sodhi managed 19 dot balls, finishing with an economy of just 1.25.

The efforts of Sodhi were backed up by fellow Northern bowlers Anurag Verma and Freddy Walker who finished with figures of 3-14 and 3-10 respectively.

The Aces were all out for just 92 due to the dominating bowling performance in Auckland before the Braves' batsmen came in and chased the target down easily with almost five overs to spare.

Northern's chase was led by Tim Seifert [38] and opening partner Katene Clarke [28] before Henry Cooper wrapped up the match with a single off a thick outside edge.

Ish Sodhi celebrates a wicket.

Ish Sodhi celebrates a wicket. (Source: Photosport)

The result leaves Northern in second behind the Central Stags.

The Northern women remain winless after four games in the women's T20 competition.

They suffered a second straight loss to Auckland on Monday, going down by four wickets.

The visitors scored 103-8 after choosing to bat first, which the Hearts reached with seven balls to spare for the victory.

Cricket

Popular Stories

1

Corrections reveals Xmas day menu for those in prison

2

NZ's first Omicron case left MIQ before variant identified

3

Dead leopard seal decapitated in ‘horror’ act

4

Davidson wants Farmers store to take 'stronger' stand on profiling

5

Arrests after pair shot in head with paintball gun in Auckland

Latest Stories

Simon Power named TVNZ’s new chief executive officer

28 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ

EPL continues despite low vaccinations, widespread outbreak

Bucket missing from Wellington's Cuba Street fountain found

NZ's first Omicron case left MIQ before variant identified

Related Stories

Australia wins 2nd Ashes Test by 275 runs

Black Caps return to Pakistan locked in

Australia nears win, England slips to 82-4 in 2nd Ashes Test

England quick bizarrely starts bowling spin during Ashes