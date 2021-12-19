Wellington Blaze crush Canterbury Magicians to stay unbeaten

The Wellington Blaze have continued their hot start to this summer's Super Smash, completely outclassing the Canterbury Magicians on Sunday.

Batting first, the Blaze top order all made impressive contributions, with Amelia Kerr (50) and Rebecca Burns (32) leading the charge as they posted a strong total of 142/4.

Kerr's half-century was her third in as many games this season. The White Ferns star is the tournament's leading run scorer with 183 runs at an average of 61.

Amelia Kerr notched her third half century in as many games to help the Wellington Blaze to another Super Smash victory. (Source: Photosport)

In reply, the Magicians couldn't have gotten off to a worse start, as Natalie Cox was stumped off Maneka Singh's first ball of the innings.

Amy Satterwaite struggled to find her timing and she soon departed for two off 16 balls, caught behind off Jess Kerr.

Kerr then dismissed Jacinta Savage for a duck to reduce the Magicians to 13/3.

The Canterbury women were never able to recover from there, and crawled their way to a final score of 97/7 from their 20 overs.

White Ferns spinner Leigh Kasperek also took three wickets through the middle to complete a superb team performance from the Blaze.

They remain unbeaten in this summer's Super Smash through three games and sit in second place on the table behind the Otago Sparks, who are also unbeaten through four games.