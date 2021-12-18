Rance rampage vanquishes Volts

A brilliant spell by Seth Rance has led the Central Stags to a comfortable victory over the Otago Volts in the Super Smash on Saturday afternoon.

Rance took five wickets to decimate the Volts' batting lineup, who limped to a 127 all out chasing 181.

Earlier in the afternoon, Greg Hay (76) and Dane Cleaver (45) combined nicely to guide the Stags to an impressive total on a uneven surface at Napier's McLean Park.

The Volts got off to a quick start, but the wickets soon began to tumble, with Rance taking two in two balls to dismiss openers Dale Phillips and Hamish Rutherford.

Nick Kelly was sent back to the pavilion in Rance's next over, while Anaru Kitchen fell to Rance not long after.

Youngster Llew Johnson played a nice cameo for the Volts as wickets continued to fall at the other end, but the writing was on the wall when Doug Bracewell clean bowled him for 38.

Rance came back on late to snare the final wicket to finish with 5/19 and lead the Stags to a 53-run victory.