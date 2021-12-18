Lower Hutt fight leaves one unconscious, one critically injured

Source: 1News

Two men were found injured, one critically, after a fight in Lower Hutt in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police are seeking information from anyone who was in the vicinity of Trevethick Grove, Whites Line West and Ludlam Crescent, Lower Hutt at around 2:15am on Saturday.

Police are seeking information from anyone who was in the vicinity of Trevethick Grove, Whites Line West and Ludlam Crescent, Lower Hutt at around 2:15am on Saturday. (Source: Supplied)

One man was found unconscious having lost a lot of blood and a second man, aged 18, was critically injured after the brawl involving five or six people in Moera.

The 18-year-old has undergone emergency surgery and remains in Wellington Hospital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd says police were called the scene of the serious assault in Trevethick Grove around 2.15am.

Todd says it is believed there was a party at a Trevethick Grove address where both men attended before being assaulted.

Police are asking residents of this area to check their properties for any items that do not belong to them and may have been involved in this offending.

Anyone with information that could assist police with our enquiries is asked to contact 105 and quote file number 211218/4047 or contact crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

