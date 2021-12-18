Bates' all-around skills on show in Sparks victory

Source: 1News

Suzie Bates has shown there is nothing in cricket she can't do, as she showcased her spin bowling ability and helped the Otago Sparks to a dominant victory over the Central Hinds in the Super Smash this afternoon.

The 34-year-old has only recently returned from a torn rotator cuff in her right shoulder and appears to have reverted to offspin, rather than her normal medium pace, while she continues her recovery.

Not that it made much difference. Such is Bates' talent, she cleaned up Central Hinds' batter Kerry Tomlinson with a well-flighted ball that slid through bat and pad to cannon into leg stump.

It was the perfect conclusion to her only over, where she conceded a miserly four runs.

The Hinds were quickly bundled out for a measly 75, with Katie Ebrahim taking three wickets.

The Sparks chased it down with ease, Polly Inglis top scoring with 27.

Cricket

