Spider crawls on QLD minister during media conference

A political press conference in Australia was interrupted after a minister had an unwelcome encounter - with a spider.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath was speaking to reporters when she stopped mid-sentence after being alerted to the huntsman spider's presence.

"The message is this -- OK, can someone please get that spider off?" D’Ath said.

"This shows how controlled I can be. I don't like huntsmans but I'm going to keep going and I'm going to pretend I don't have a huntsman on me right now and let someone else manage this.

"But if it gets anywhere near my face, please let me know."

The spider eventually scurried away after Chief Health Officer Dr John Gerrard intervened.

"He's wandered off. OK, well that was a moment, wasn't it?" she said.

While huntsman spiders’ venom is not deadly to humans, it may cause headaches, vomiting and heart palpitations.