Sex and the City star Chris Noth accused of sexual assault

Sex and the City star Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault by two women in incidents which allegedly took place in 2004 and 2015.

Sex and the City star Chris Noth films a scene for sequel And Just Like That.

The women approached industry magazine The Hollywood Reporter months apart to allege separate accounts of sexual assault by Noth.

Given the pseudonyms of Lily and Zoe, they said Noth recently reprising his role as Mr Big in the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That... caused painful memories to resurface.

Lily, a journalist, was 25 and working as a waitress in a New York nightclub when she was allegedly raped by Noth in his New York apartment in 2015.

Zoe, who works in the entertainment industry, alleged she was raped by Noth as a 22-year-old new graduate in a West Hollywood apartment in 2004.

“I had buried it as long as I could, and then I really wasn’t doing well and finally went to the treatment the ER had recommended," she said.

Noth, who is married with two children, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement that the women’s accusations are “categorically false”.

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.”

He maintained that his encounters with the women “were consensual”.

“It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Noth's advertisements for exercise equipment company Peloton have since been pulled.