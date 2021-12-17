NZ musicians take centre stage at Aotearoa Music Awards

Top Kiwi artists are taking centre stage as they arrive at the Aotearoa Music Awards on Friday night.

The event, hosted by The Great Kiwi Bakeoff host Hayley Sproull and chart-topping singer Stan Walker, is being held at Auckland's Aotea Centre.

The night's expected to be a showcase of some of the country's best and brightest musical talent.

Artists up for Tuis include Benee, L.A.B, Teeks, Six60, Lorde and Shapeshifter.

1News reporter Jordyn Rudd greeted some of the big names as they arrived at the event in the video above.

The Aotearoa Music Awards will be aired on TVNZ2 and on TVNZ OnDemand from 8.30pm.