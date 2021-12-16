Slip north of Wellington blocks main highway in both directions

A major route in and out of Wellington is blocked in both directions following a slip which is covering both lanes.

Traffric delayed by slip north of Wellington (Source: undefined)

In an update around 4.30pm, the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) says Pukerua Bay is now under stop/go traffic control.

NZTA are advising motorists to expect significant delays on State Highway 59 (previously SH1) after the slip north of Pukerua Bay.

Slip blocking SH59 (Source: Supplied)

Contractors remain on-site cleaning the area. It is not yet known when the roads will be able to fully be reopened.

Congestion can be expected for sometime

Paekakariki Hill Road is also closed due to fallen trees.