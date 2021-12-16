Slip north of Wellington blocks main highway in both directions

Source: 1News

A major route in and out of Wellington is blocked in both directions following a slip which is covering both lanes.

Traffric delayed by slip north of Wellington

Traffric delayed by slip north of Wellington (Source: undefined)

In an update around 4.30pm, the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) says Pukerua Bay is now under stop/go traffic control.

NZTA are advising motorists to expect significant delays on State Highway 59 (previously SH1) after the slip north of Pukerua Bay.

Slip blocking SH59

Slip blocking SH59 (Source: Supplied)

Contractors remain on-site cleaning the area. It is not yet known when the roads will be able to fully be reopened.

Congestion can be expected for sometime

Paekakariki Hill Road is also closed due to fallen trees.

New ZealandTransportWellington

Popular Stories

1

Full video: Bloomfield confirms case of Omicron in CHCH MIQ

2

Former Blues, Tonga halfback Taniela Moa dies aged 36

3

NZ's first Omicron case discovered in Christchurch MIQ - Bloomfield

4

91 new community Covid-19 cases in NZ

5

Slip north of Wellington blocks main highway in both directions

Latest Stories

Covid vaccine gets provisional approval for NZ kids aged 5-11

Slip north of Wellington blocks main highway in both directions

Two kids die in Tasmania bouncy castle tragedy

NZ's first Omicron case discovered in Christchurch MIQ - Bloomfield

Full video: Bloomfield confirms case of Omicron in CHCH MIQ

Related Stories

Anti-Government protesters gather outside Parliament

Flooding and slips affecting motorists around the country

Auckland-bound celeb cat Mittens farewells Wellington

Over 100 flights impacted by fault at Wellington Airport