Safe for Covid-19 vaccines to be mixed and matched - WHO

Source: 1News

Combinations of vaccines from different manufacturers should be used for both the second dose and booster shots, according to new interim recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO).

A syringe is drawn up with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. (Source: Associated Press)

On Thursday, WHO said mRNA jabs from Pfizer and Moderna are safe to be used in conjunction with AstraZeneca's vectored vaccine.

After any initial doses of Sinopharm's inactivated vaccine produced in China, the WHO has deemed AstraZeneca and other mRNA vaccines as safe for second doses and boosters.

Viral vector vaccines differ from mRNA vaccines, meaning it varies which doses can be used in conjunction with each other.

Inactivated vaccines take the SARS-CoV-2 virus and kill it by using heat or chemicals.

WHO have developed these guidelines based on advice from their Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on vaccines.

It comes as a study was released last week about the combination of AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech shots followed by a Moderna vaccine nine weeks later inducing a better immune response.

