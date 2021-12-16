Queen cancels annual Royal family's Christmas lunch

The Queen has cancelled her traditional Christmas lunch for the wider Royal family as a precaution while Omicron surges in the UK.

There are fears the event, which the 95-year-old hosts annually for her extended family, could be come a super spreader event.

Covid-19 resulted in last year's celebrations being canned.

The Queen’s children including Prince Charles, her grandchildren such as Prince William and great-grandchildren usually join her for the event, plus other extended family members.

This Christmas will be the Queen's first since the death of her husband Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99.

The Queen has only been carrying out light duties since October 20 due to concerns for her health after being admitted to hospital for medical tests.